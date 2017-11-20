Miguel Hits The Runway For Sexy VS Fashion Show Performance

The runway was on fire at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and things heated up even more when Miguel hit the stage for a performance. He totally slayed while performing his hits amongst the gorgeous models!

The models are the stars of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but all eyes are also on the big performers — which, this year, included international superstar, Miguel. The singer entertained the crowd with his music while the models strutted down the catwalk during Goddesses segment of the show, which featured the gorgeous supermodels channeling Greek goddesses in a variety of gorgeous ensembles. During his performance, Miguel walked down the runway with Lais Ribeiro, who wore this year’s Fantasy Bra, and also interacted with the gorgeous Georgina Fowler, among others. And, of course, he looked super handsome in his black suit!

The performers at this year’s show were not confirmed until the last minute, as show runners reportedly struggled to lock down artists who could travel to Shanghai, China to sing at the event. Aside from Miguel, Harry Styles, Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese singer, Jane Zhang, also hit the runway. In the weeks leading up to the event, it was rumored that both Katy Perry and Taylor Swift would be among the performers, but those plans fell through. However, some of Tay’s best model pals, like Martha Hunt, Karlie Kloss and Lily Aldridge, were among the stars of the night.

Unfortunately, this year, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid did not walk in the VS Show, with Gigi pulling out at the last minute. She shocked fans just last week by revealing she would not be heading to China with her model pals, and although she did not give a reason, many are convinced it’s because she’s been banned from the country after making a controversial Asian joke earlier this year. These ladies were certainly missed!

