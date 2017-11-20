‘Marvel’s Runaways’ Star Ever Carradine Teases Janet’s ‘Unexpected Journey’ In Season 1 & More

‘Marvel’s Runaways’ has finally arrived. Before binging the first 3 episodes, get up to speed on one of the show’s key characters. Ever Carradine spills EXCLUSIVE scoop about Janet Stein in our interview!

Marvel fans have been looking forward to Runaways for a long time now. Hulu is unveiling the first 3 episodes of the series on Nov. 21 after keeping information about the show under lock and key for months. The show, based on Marvel comics, follows six Los Angeles teens who stumble onto a terrible secret regarding their parents. This isn’t your typical superhero series. Marvel’s Runways is adding serious teen angst to the mix to create an emotionally complex series we haven’t seen from Marvel before.

Ever Carradine plays Janet Stein, the mother of Gregg Sulkin’s Chase Stein. While it may seem like this show is all about the teens, the parents play a very important role. HollywoodLife.com chatted with Ever, who previewed Janet’s arc for the season, talked about creating a “fake family” with Gregg and onscreen husband James Marsters, and teased “surprises” ahead, even for the comic book fans. Check out our Q&A below!

Who is Janet Stein and what can we expect from her this season?

Ever Carradine: Janet Stein is married to Victor Stein, and she is the mother of Chase Stein. Janet, to me, takes the most unexpected journey. I don’t know how else to say it without giving something away or getting in trouble. There’s one episode, in particular, where I was completely caught off guard and so excited.

What can you tease about the relationships between Janet, her husband, and her son? Are they good relationships?

Ever Carradine: Her relationship with Victor is complicated because he may or may not be abusive. Janet’s really a momma to Chase, and she stays in her relationship with Victor to protect her son, basically.

Are these parents really evil? Or, is there a lot to unpack with them that we’ll see this season?

Ever Carradine: I think this is where Josh [Schwartz] and Stephanie [Savage] are just so special in the way they deal with the parent relationships, parents’ relationships with their children, and the way that they write teenagers. I think that they really dive into those complexities, and from what I understand, Marvel is really encouraging them with this show to go deep emotionally, and they do.

Speaking of the parent/child relationships, what was it like building that with Gregg Sulkin and James Marsters? Because that aspect of the show is so important.

Ever Carradine: Yes, it’s so important. You know what, I have to say, from day one shooting this show, and it was a very quick process for the parents at the end. I think I flew home from Toronto doing Handmaid’s Tale on a Wednesday, I auditioned on Thursday, I auditioned again on Friday, and by Friday I had the job. I think I was at the table read the following Tuesday, so it was very accelerated. Do you know what I mean? It was really quick. I think James, too, I think he was cast after me. He may not have been cast until Monday. We all sort of went into it with the same circumstances, but really with an openness to be a fake family.

There’s been so many Marvel adaptations in TV and in movies. Would you say this is maybe darker than other Marvel projects? Or a little bit more real?

Ever Carradine: I think it’s very grounded in the Marvel world, if that makes sense. It’s emotionally grounded. I think it’s a very real show, and I think that they give us the room to explore the emotional relationships of the characters, and that only helps when Old Lace shows up, or something blows up, or something very Marvel-y happens. The cast is so good. Patrick Rush [casting director], hats off to him. It’s a really well-cast show, and everybody feels their character is a three-dimensional real person.

Will we sort of learn the motivations behind why the parents do what they do this season?

Ever Carradine: I can’t imagine why I’m not allowed to say this… There are flashbacks that teach you a lot. It’s a non-linear story telling. The second episode is basically the same story as the first episode, but through the parents’ eyes.

Will the show deviate from the comics a lot?

Ever Carradine: Josh is such a huge fan of the comics. I think the comics are really the base of the show, but I think they are going to deviate from the comics but stay true to who all the people are. I think the comic book fans will be very happy.

Even though comic book characters are familiar with these characters, would you say there are surprises?

Ever Carradine: There are definitely surprises coming.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch Marvel’s Runaways? Let us know!