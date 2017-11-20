Big Time Rush’s Logan Henderson Goes Solo: But Will They Ever Record Together Again?

Logan Henderson told us all about his new solo music at the 2017 HALO Awards, but what’s up with Big Time Rush? Find out what he told us!

Logan Henderson, 28, was so excited to talk about his life as a solo artist when he hit the orange carpet at the 2017 HALO Awards in New York City on November 4. While his new music, including singles “Bite My Tongue” and “Speak of the Devil” are a bit more edge-y, we haven’t forgotten where Logan came from: Big Time Rush! HollywoodLife asked Logan if there was any chance he would work with any of the BTR guys on his solo music, and, unfortunately, he revealed it’s been some time since he’s seen them. “I’ve not caught up with them in a while,” Logan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Ugh, bummer!

However, he did add this: “Shows can go on and on, so if there’s ever a chance to write with those guys in the studio I’d be more than happy to.” Okay, that’s much better news, Logan. So, where are the rest of Big Time Rush these days, anyway? Kendall Schmidt and his band, Heffron Drive, are still touring and releasing music. James Maslow just dropped a solo single, too, called “Who Knows.” Last but certainly not least, Carlos PenaVega is enjoying his life as a new dad to his son, Ocean King. Everyone’s pretty busy in their own right, but we’re still holding out hope that we’ll see these four talented dudes back together again one day. Anything is possible, right?

Make sure you check out Logan’s new music on Spotify and iTunes when you get the chance!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU want to see Big Time Rush reunite for new music, or are you happy with the guys going solo? Comment below, let us know!