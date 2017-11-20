Leslie Odom Jr. Rocks The Stage At 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

During a segment of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the models were joined by singer Leslie Odom Jr., who hit the stage for a gorgeous performance

Leslie Odom Jr. was one of four performers at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and he looked completely at ease while singing his heart out behind the gorgeous supermodels, as they strutted down the catwalk! He performed during one segment of the show, and looked completely dapper in a black suit as he belted out his songs. Normally, the performers actually walk down the runway with the models, but this year, the set-up of the stage was a bit different. Instead, Leslie and his microphone were positioned at the back of the stage, as the models walked toward the front.

This year, the list of performers also included Harry Styles, Miguel and Chinese singer Jane Zhang. Nailing down acts to take the stage for the show was no easy feat due to some of China’s strict laws, and it was reported that Katy Perry had to drop out at the last minute because she’s allegedly been banned from the Asian country. It was also rumored at one time that Taylor Swift would perform, which had fans excited about a potential reunion with ex, Harry, but when VS finally announced the list of entertainers on Nov.18, her name was nowhere to be seen.

Also missing from this year’s show will be models Kendall Jenner, whose contract with another lingerie brand prohibited her from walking, and Gigi Hadid, who was originally slated to attend, but shocked fans last week when she announced she would not be in China for the show. Many have speculated that she was banned from entering China because of a controversial joke she made about the country earlier this year.

