LaVar Ball Sends A Bizarre Message To Donald Trump During ‘Cringeworthy’ CNN Interview Amid Feud

LaVar Ball just gave one of the most bizarre interviews EVER. He was on CNN to discuss dissing Trump after the prez got his son freed from China, and the results were insane.

LaVar Ball has a huge ego and the father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, 20, proved that he might even be a bigger narcissist that President Donald Trump, 71, when he appeared on Don Lemon‘s CNN show on Nov. 20. He was there to discuss how he gave a perceived diss to the Trumpster after the tycoon bragged about getting his middle son, UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball, 19, back to the U.S. after he was detained for shoplifting sunglasses in China. Poor Chris Cuomo, 47, was filling in as host and got into a half our of verbal gymnastics where he couldn’t get LaVar to give a straight answer on anything, while the father of three hijacked the interview.

First LaVar said that his son is a good kid who has never been late to class, gets straight A’s and as a result shouldn’t have faced any punishment for shoplifting in China. “He’s allowed to have a pass for that,” he defiantly said. The Big Baller Brand CEO also claimed that Trump’s presence in China had nothing to do with his son being allowed to leave the country and that if the president really was involved, “He should have brought him home on Air Force One.” Wow! Entitlement much? Even Chris kept reminding him that love him or hate him, Trump is the PRESIDENT and he did go to bat for LaVar’s son. Instead, LaVar said he would thank the president of China instead. See pics of LiAnglo, here.

LaVar then claimed to have been the one who got LiAngelo out of China, saying “I helped my son get out of China. I have people who had boots in the ground. I have those people in mind who helped me out. I have enough people I said thank you to face to face,” and kept on refusing to give any thank you to Trump for his efforts. Chris tried SO HARD to get a thank you to Trump out of LaVar, but he wasn’t having it. “I would thank him for inviting me to the White House,” if he was ever invited, LaVar insisted. “If you invite me somewhere and do something nice to me I will say thank you,” he added. But still, there was no thanks for any efforts in getting his son home. Chris even told him, “I think you earned getting on the wrong side of the president.”

This whole mess started when LiAngelo and two other UCLA players were arrested for shoplifting luxury sunglasses at a Louis Vuitton store in Shanghai on Nov. 8. They were released on bail but not allowed to leave the country until Trump swung through on his tour of Asia and claimed in a tweet to have interceded with China’s president Xi Jinping to get the boys home. The three publicly thanked Trump in their apology speeches upon returning to Los Angeles on Nov. 15, but LaVar wasn’t having any of it.

On Nov. 17 LaVar told ESPN that, “What was he over there for? Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out,” which seemed to diss the president’s efforts. Trump didn’t hold back at his anger over the shade, tweeting out “Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail!” Oh man, two of the biggest egos in the world going head to head. It’s either incredibly entertaining or the worst display of narcissism ever. Either way, that CNN interview was CRAZY! Just these two different clips alone show what a train wreck it was.

I love it when America discovers something we all agree on… Everyone realizes Lavar Ball is a terrible human being…pic.twitter.com/nupIj2Hc47 — Minnesota Patriot (@MinnPatriot) November 21, 2017

Wow.. I just watched LaVar Ball on #CNN. Talking about POTUS getting his son out of jail, where he could have served 5-10yrs in prison. I'm convinced he's retarded. pic.twitter.com/wbt3mX6e3Y — Andy Hortin (@AndyHortin) November 21, 2017

