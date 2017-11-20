Kris Jenner Buys Cream For Khloe’s Vagina ‘Dryness’ In Wildly Awkward KUWTK Moment

Leave it to Kris Jenner to know the perfect way to get revenge! After Khloe Kardashian embarrassed her in front of her scribe, Kris decided to get Khloe some gifts that she probably could’ve done without.

Don’t mess with Kris Jenner! The 62-year-old got back at her daughter Khloe Kardashian, 33, in the most hilarious way on the Nov. 19 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After Khloe tortured her momager by embarrassing her in front of her scribe (who was recording every single thing they said!), Kris got sweet revenge when she humiliated Khloe in front of her whole family. “Do I need to leave a name at the gate for a prescription delivery?” Kris asked her kids before adding, “Medication for Khloe’s lice.” Naturally, KoKo caught onto the ruse and turned to her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and said, “Kourt, she’s trying to do what I did at the restaurant.” No offense Khlo, but after publicly accusing your mom of “queefing” and wearing adult diapers, you kind of deserved this.

But Kris didn’t stop there! She went on to hand her daughter products including lube, Preparation H and jock itch cream. “You told me about your dryness problem in your vagina, so I got you KY jelly,” Kris explained. “Here’s your yeast infection medicine. This is for your colon health. And I got you high-waisted diapers!” Well played, Kris.

Obviously the whole thing started because Khloe trolled Kris after hiring a scribe, but TBH, we agree with Khloe that the recorder was pretty unnecessary. In probably the most ironic moment in KUWTK history, Khlo questioned, “Do you really want everything documented? Everything?” For a family that has been filming their lives for the past decade, it does seem redundant to hire someone to record everything you say and do. It also seems a little out-of-character to be embarrassed about your daughter discussing queefing at the dinner table when the Kardashians have basically never shied away from speaking their minds — no matter how NSFW their opinions might be. But hey, Kris handing off lube to her daughter did make great TV! Check out the video above to see what else went down in last night’s episode!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kris’ savage revenge tactics? Did Khloe deserve it? Let us know your opinions in the comments below!