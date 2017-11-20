Kim Kardashian Liked Selena Gomez’s Blonde Makeover: Taunting Taylor Swift By Liking BFF’s Pic?

Everyone loves Selena Gomez’s blonde hair, including Kim Kardashian! Kim liked Sel’s photo showing off the new ‘do and it’s left fans puzzled. Why’s she hanging around her nemesis’ best friend’s Instagram?

Blondes against blonde! Kim Kardashian, 37, more than approves of Selena Gomez‘s pretty peroxide hair that she debuted at the 2017 American Music Awards on November 19! Selena, 25, actually posted a photo of her new bombshell look on Instagram right before strutting the red carpet, and five million people liked the photo, including Kim! It can’t be a coincidence that Kim’s liking a photo posted by Taylor Swift‘s good friend. Kim and Selena don’t really have a relationship (as far as we know) so it’s a little random that she’d be following her on Instagram. Was this a little shot at her nemesis, Taylor, 27?

Well, maybe Kim’s just giving Selena props for going blonde after she took the same plunge. While Kim kept her signature long, sleek hair and dyed it blonde (with some killer darker roots), Selena styled her in a voluminous bob. With her leather minidress at the American Music Awards, the whole look was very “Bad Sandy” at the end of Grease. Taylor’s Reputation style is equally edgy, though she ditched the short, sleek bob for her natural curls.

Someone else who liked Selena’s Instagram? On-again love Justin Bieber! Justin, 23, was one of the first people to like Selena’s photo, making it clear that he was wild about her beauty transformation. We’re pretty sure this was purely out of love, and had nothing to do with Taylor! Now, if only The Weeknd, 27, could get in on the liking action; that would be interesting!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim was trying to shade Taylor, or does she just approve of Selena’s new blonde hair? Let us know!