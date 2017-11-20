Stephanie Shepherd is out of a job according to a new report, which claims Kim Kardashian fired her! Kim and her longtime assistant and family friend reportedly parted ways and here’s the awkward reason why…

Kim Kardashian, 37, has parted ways with her longtime assistant and good friend, Stephanie Shepherd, according to PEOPLE. “Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go,” a source tells the site, explaining that “she was a good assistant, but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, it just didn’t work.” Why? — “Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time it became clear that Stephanie just didn’t have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways.”

As for Steph’s relationship with Kim and the rest of the Kardashian family? — “She’s still friendly with the other sisters,” the source says. However, “She and Kim aren’t really speaking.” While the news came as a shock to some, others weren’t surprised to see Kim and Steph reportedly part ways. Steph’s relationship with Kim became part of an awkward Keeping Up With The Kardashians storyline during a recent episode; a scene that may have foreshadowed their professional demise.

In the episode, Kim questioned Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 38, close relationship with Steph. “Do you find it weird that you’re like ‘wifey’ with my assistant?” Kim asked, which sparked Kourt to inquire if it bothered Kim. “Kind of,” Kim replied. “What if all of a sudden I became BFF with Megan [Kourtney’s assistant]? I think you would definitely be like, ‘That’s weird.’” That’s when Kourtney admitted that Steph confided in her about about working with Kim during their night out.

“Just a heads up, we were talking and she was saying that she didn’t know what she wanted to do in life,” Kourt revealed to Kim. “She feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, job-wise. I feel like she’s just looking to, like, evolve.” Kim appeared completely surprised to hear that Steph had felt that way. Kim then admitted that Steph no longer handled her packing/styling duties because her actual stylist had taken over. In exchange, Kim revealed that she allowed Steph to help manage her Kimoji app.

Kim then expressed her issue with the way Steph went about speaking of her job. “But I do think it’s like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me,” Kim said to Kourt. “I mean don’t you think that’s like a little bit unprofessional?”

Steph started working for Kim in 2013, when she became an assistant just before the birth of North West, 4. Ever since, she’s become an essential part of the Kardashian family, having attended all major events and family outings. She’s garnered a close relationship with the family, especially Kourtney; the pair refer to each other as “wives.”

Steph recently opened up about the ins and outs of her job, where she reminisced about her start with Kim back in 2013. “I was doing her whole schedule, doing her laundry, booking travel, putting the stroller together and all of these things,” Steph recalled in an interview with Refinery 29 in May 2017. “But I wasn’t nervous. I was just excited, always staying longer than I needed because I was trying to prove myself — and then North came early! I was a brand new assistant who had no idea what to do with a baby, but we all moved into Kris’ house, and she was the one who made it all feel okay and moved mountains for us.”

Kim and Steph have yet to comment on the reports.

