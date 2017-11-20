Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She’s So Thankful For Tristan: He Gives Me Happiness & Love

Aww! We knew Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were in love, but we had no idea just how much… until now. To find out why Khloe adores Tristan so much, click below!

“Believe me, I know how truly blessed I am. I thank God every day for this life, ” Khloe Kardashian, 33, wrote on her site khloewithak on Nov. 20. “It’s important to remember your blessings all year long, but Thanksgiving is a good time to take a moment and be appreciative.” So what exactly is Khloe appreciative of? Her hot boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26. Duh! When she brought up her boyfriend, who she has been dating for over one year and is expecting her first child with, she said, “I am truly grateful for Tristan and all that he has brought into my life! He has been a huge positive influence on me and has given me a new level of happiness and love.” Isn’t that adorable?

In her Thanksgiving-themed post, Khloe also touched upon how she’s spiritual and how her strong belief system keeps her balanced. “I cannot tell you how much this centers me and keeps me sane throughout my life. All that I have, I give THANKS to God,” she said. Then, she went on to say she understands basic necessities can be taken for granted. “Food and shelter are quite obvious to some, but unfortunately they’re not a reality for many. It’s important to remind ourselves that we must be thankful for what we DO have and stop complaining about what we DON’T,” she explained.

Sadly, Khloe didn’t talk about those pregnancy rumors, but she did find time to share a sexy new snap on Instagram — one that kept any potential baby bump hidden from eyesight. See the photo below!

HollywoodLifers, when do YOU think Khloe will finally confirm her reported pregnancy? Tell us below!