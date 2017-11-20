Khloe Kardashian Vs. Kylie Jenner: Who’s Covering Up Their Bump Best In Pregnancy Photos?

Pregnant sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been doing a good job hiding their baby bumps — but which sister is doing it better?

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are both reportedly pregnant and have been doing everything they can to hide their baby bumps while out in public. Does one do it better than the other? We’ve gathered some of the best photos to investigate and see which sister has a better knack for keeping that bump under the radar. SEE ALL THE PHOTOS HERE! Khloe has been seen out and about with many purses in tow that she always appropriately places and rests in her stomach area. Kylie, however, seems to like going for more of a loose clothing look to hide hers.

When Khloe has stepped out in public she’s been known to also use a water bottle, pieces of paper, and even her phone to hide any physical proof she may be expecting. Kylie recently caused speculation that she was hiding her bump under a large sweatshirt during an outing at a store but she struck back when she tweeted the photo was photoshopped. Still, some fans were not buying it!

When they’re not out in public, both Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauties have been driving fans crazy by posting cryptic social media photos and videos that always hide the bumps. They also appeared in a video together to promote their lip collection from their cosmetics line and in it, they again hide their bumps while making subtle joking hints about having “so many babies.” These girls love to keep us guessing but it won’t be long before the bumps will be too big to hide! We’re waiting!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is covering their baby bump better? Khloe or Kylie? Tell us in the comments below!