Kanye West ‘Infuriated’ Beyoncé & Jay-Z Refuse To Treat Kim Kardashian With Respect

Kanye West’s ongoing beef with his former friends Beyoncé and Jay-Z is reaching a new low. A source EXCLUSIVE told HollywoodLife.com why he’s infuriated and how he’s sick of the disses.

Kanye West, 40, has been known to be extremely protective of his wife Kim Kardashian, 37, and now he’s reportedly going after former friends of theirs whom he thinks are dissing the both of them. A source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Yeezy is very uneasy with how Jay-Z, 47, and Beyoncé, 36, are treating his wife. “It drives Kanye insane that Beyoncé treats Kim like she’s inferior and not worthy of her friendship, it infuriates him,” the source said. “Kanye is fiercely protective of his family and feels that by dissing Kim, he’s being dissed, too. As far as Kanye is concerned, Beyoncé has no right to look down her nose at Kim, sure she’s a reality TV star, but she’s also a wildly successful businesswoman and a self-made multi-millionaire.”

When it comes to why he’s upset, it all comes down to respect for Kanye, according to our source. “The way Beyoncé has been towards Kim is definitely a bone of contention for Kanye, and when it comes to any future relationship with Jay-Z it’s a real sticking point,” our source added. “Kanye feels that unless Beyoncé and Jay-Z are willing to treat his wife with the respect he believes she deserves then he has no desire to make nice with either of them.” We reported earlier how Kanye missed out on attending going to the wedding of Serena Williams, 36, because of the chance he’d have an awkward run-in with Jay and Bey. While it seems like talking their differences out might be the best approach, this new development might make the relationship between the two power couples even chillier.

Speaking of putting beef aside, Kim recently was featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to read the mean tweets Kanye wrote about Jimmy Kimmel, 37, way back when. While you wonder if Kanye will ever resolve his ongoing feud with the Queen B and Hova, check out these pics of Kim and Kanye grabbing each other’s butts.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Beyoncé has been snubbing and disrespecting Kim as bad as Kanye might think? Let us know in the comments below.