Kailyn Lowry ‘Definitely Falling In Love’ With Dominique Potter — Relationship’s ‘The Real Deal’

Looks like Kailyn Lowry may finally have found relationship success! Recently revealing she’s dating her BFF, who happens to be a woman, HL learned exclusively the 2 are on the path to true ‘love!’

Kailyn Lowry, 25, only announced last week that she has a girlfriend, but apparently she and her ladylove, who’s rumored to be Dominique Potter, are already falling HARD for each other! After all, the two have been super good friends for a while now, and, according to Kailyn, their relationship easily transitioned into something more romantic. “We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship],” Kail said on Lindsie Chrisley‘s podcast Coffee & Convos with Lindsie Chrisley. “So, it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.” Click here to see Teen Mom transformations.

No matter how it happened though, Kailyn and Dominique seem to be hitting it off in the best way — and we could not be happier for the Teen Mom. “Yes, Kailyn is seeing Dominique, and she’s pretty crazy about her!” a Teen Mom source revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kailyn refuses to label her sexuality, she always has, and she’s always believed in falling in love with a person, rather than a gender.” And already, things apparently couldn’t be going any better.”Things are going great between Kailyn and Dominique, there’s so much less drama than Kail’s had in previous relationships,” our insider explained. “It’s difficult for them to go out on dates because of the kids, but they spend a lot of time together at Kailyn’s, cooking dinner together and just hanging out.”

The best part though is that Kailyn’s sons: Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 4; Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7; and Lux Russell Lopez, 3 months, already know Dominique, as she and Kailyn were friends for years before getting romantic. “The kids love Dominique, and they’ve known her for ages, as Dom and Kail were just friends before falling for each other,” our source added. But while they were BFFs for a long time, Dom apparently always wanted something more. “Dominique has had feelings for Kailyn since first meeting her, but held back until she knew Kail was in the right headspace for a relationship,” our insider said. “It’s still early days between them, but Kailyn is definitely falling in love, and it looks like the relationship is definitely the real deal.”

How sweet is THAT? Looks like Dominique and Kailyn may be meant to be! And judging my Dom’s Instagram, she and Kailyn truly couldn’t be happier together.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you surprised to find out Kailyn’s dating a woman? Are you happy that she seems to happy?