Justin Bieber Fights For The Girl Of His Dreams & Sings ‘Friends’ In Adorable German T-Mobile Ad

Justin Bieber has dropped a music video for his hit ‘Friends’ in the form of a German T-Mobile ad, and it’s rather pure. Watch him chase a girl and try to impress her with kooky dance moves and more!

This is not a drill: a new Justin Bieber visual is making the rounds as of Nov. 20, and it’s basically the cutest thing ever. Watch the music-video-slash-T-Mobile-ad above, which has The Biebs pursuing a girl while she streams his catchy Bloodbop collaboration “Friends.”

The wintertime video features Justin following the girl to a bunch of everyday places like the bus, library and the stoop of a house. He tries to get her attention with big smiles and dance moves, and he even moonwalks at one point to try and win her over. The catch is that though she’s listening to him through her headphones the entire time, the girl can never see Justin, who is essentially a ghost! Aww. See JB’s sexiest shirtless photos here.

Naturally, Beliebers are flipping out over the clip, which is arguably as good as any of his regular music videos. “He’s so cute and all mine WOW,” one fan tweeted. “THERE’S A “FRIENDS” MUSIC VIDEO AND JUSTIN IS IN IT I’M CRYING,” another wrote, adding: “He looks so gorgeous I’m literally gonna cry I miss seeing him in his MVs.” Same — hopefully, JB will decide to officially release it soon!

Justin previously worked with T-Mobile for the charming #UnlimitedMoves ad during Super Bowl LI this past February. Still, this video absolutely beats it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of JB’s new ad? Sound off in the comments!