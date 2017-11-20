Does Joseline Hernandez have a new man in her life? The ‘L&HH’ star is sparking dating rumors with Peter Thomas from ‘RHOA’ and honestly we have no idea how to feel about this match-up.

Joseline Hernandez, 31, might be moving on with a new dude?! She’s been spotted with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Peter Thomas, 57, which TBH just doesn’t really make a ton of sense to us. The pair hung out on Nov. 18, and Peter posted about the meet up on Instagram. “Chilling with the beautiful @joseline last night @cluboneclt the turn up was very real, can’t wait to do it again,” he captioned the photo. Joseline wore a netted black top for her set at Club One in Charlotte, NC. Peter opted for a sharp blue suit. See the pic of the two reality stars below!

Joseline and Peter have both had some serious relationship issues lately with their exes, so it feels like right now isn’t the best time for these two to get together. Peter and Cynthia Bailey, 50, finalized their divorce earlier this year, but luckily there doesn’t seem to be any current issues between them. They still keep in touch and Cynthia even told ET that her ex was still her “best friend.” But even though Peter is on good terms with his ex-wife, Joseline most certainly isn’t doing well with her ex Stevie J, 46. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars are currently battling for custody over their baby daughter Bonnie Bella. They’ve been struggling to come to a civil agreement surrounding custody arrangements and child support, so they’ve decided to bring their case to trial, which will begin on Jan. 8, 2018, according to Bossip.

This isn’t the first time they’ve involved legal teams in their parental disagreements. Last year, Joseline sued Stevie J over having access to their daughter and whether or not he’s paying what he should be. There was also an issue in Sept. 2017, where their baby couldn’t be detected on a baby monitor for weeks, which caused a judge to order the parents to not bring their child out of state for more than two weeks. Another order demanded the parents be drug tested. It’s actually a pretty serious situation to be stepping into, so it’ll certainly be interesting how potentially bringing a new partner into the mix will affect the already strong animosity between Joseline and Stevie J.

