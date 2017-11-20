Jane Zhang Sizzles In VS Sports Bra During Sexy Fashion Show Performance

You go, girl! Singer Jane Zhang made her VS Fashion Show debut in Shanghai alongside Harry Styles, Miguel, and more! She coordinated her performance outfit with the models and rocked a PINK sports bra!

Jane Zhang, 33, could have been a VS model on the runway if we didn’t know better! The Chinese singer dazzled during her performance at the 2017 VS Fashion Show. The starlet hit the stage during the PINK segment of the show and wore a black and silver PINK sports bra that we’re now obsessed with. She wore a fuzzy jacket and pants over the top of the sports bra. Jane looked like she was having a blast alongside the models! You’ll get to see her full performance when the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Jane was just one of four amazing performers at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Harry Styles, 23, also performed “Kiwi” and “Only Angels” as the models hit the runway. He also made a fashion statement by wearing a baby blue suit during one of his performances. Miguel, 32, and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., 36, performed as well. What a lineup! Katy Perry, 33, was rumored to be performing, but she was reportedly banned because of a sunflower dress she wore at a concert in 2015..

Jane rose to fame in 2005 when she won third place in the Chinese singing contest Super Girl. She released her first studio album, The One, in 2006. She’s released six studio albums in total, with her last one being The Seventh Sense in 2014. She has been nicknamed the “Dolphin Princess” because she can sing “dolphin notes,” which is Chinese slang for being able to hit those high notes! Jane is talented, that’s for sure!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jane was a good choice for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? Let us know!