Swoon! Harry Styles hit the runway at the 2017 VS Fashion Show to perform a number of his hit songs. From ‘Kiwi’ to ‘Only Angel,’ Harry killed it with his amazing performances. Check out photos and video!

Harry Styles, 23, made hearts melt during his VS Fashion Show performances in Shanghai. The hunk sang an amazing rendition of his song “Only Angel” as the actual VS Angels walked the runway. How fitting! Harry looked totally hot in a baby blue suit. He hit the stage again for an electrifying performance of “Kiwi” during the Punk Angels segment of the show. Can Harry just perform at every VS Fashion Show from now on? Please and thanks!

This is Harry’s first time performing at the 2017 VS Fashion Show. The former One Direction bandmate has been on tour in support of his debut album as a solo artist. Harry has had one incredible 2017. In addition to releasing his debut album and performing at the VS Fashion Show, he also made his official big screen debut in the WWII epic Dunkirk. Harry keeps on proving that he’s a jack of all trades!

The road to the VS Fashion Show has been complicated, to say the least. While Harry was always set to perform, Katy Perry, 33, was reportedly going to head to Shanghai to perform as well. However, in the days leading up to the show, news broke that the “Swish Swish” was reportedly banned from China because of a sunflower dress she wore in 2015. There were also rumors that Taylor Swift, 27, would perform, but nothing ever became official. Miguel, 32, Jane Zhang, 33, and Leslie Odom Jr., 36, will also perform at the show, which will air Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Josephine walking during Harry Styles performance for Punk Angels. pic.twitter.com/Npcb80aLCd — arabelle (@SkriverNations) November 20, 2017

Harry Styles cantando Only Angel hoy en el #VSFashionShow2017 hoy en Shangai pic.twitter.com/HxHl1QLHAU — Harry Styles Latinoamérica ® (@HSupdatesesp) November 20, 2017

