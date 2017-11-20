Harrison Ford Rushes To Assist Woman In CA Car Accident & Fans Are So Proud

Fans are praising Harrison Ford as a hero after he stopped his car to help a woman in an accident on Route 126 in California on Nov. 19. See the best reactions here.

When people noticed Harrison Ford trending on Twitter throughout Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, many immediately thought the worst — could he be the latest male in Hollywood being accused of sexual harassment?! Luckily, the reason people were talking about him was far from that. Instead, it was because he proved he’s a real-life hero by aiding a woman who drove her car off the road in Santa Paula, California on Nov. 19. Harrison was driving behind the woman when she lost control of her car, and instead of speeding away, he pulled over to help, according to TMZ. The actor was photographed, along with other witnesses, helping the woman out of her car until paramedics arrived.

Luckily, the unidentified woman was okay, and only suffered minor injuries from the accident. After reports surfaced of Harrison’s involvement in the incident, though, Twitter started blowing up with fans gushing over his heroic act, and praising him for “doing good” during a time when so many are making headlines for such negative reasons. “First a big sigh of relief and then a standing ovation for being a real life hero,” one person wrote. Another added, “Me clicking on Harrison Ford as a trending topic expecting to see that he’s done something sexual to someone because its 2017 and perverts are everywhere and anywhere but it turns out he saved a woman.”

Check out some more reactions to Harrison’s amazing act of heroism here, and let’s all take a collective sigh of relief that the actor was trending for something so GOOD!

*Me clicking on Harrison Ford as a trending topic expecting to see that he's done something sexual to someone because its 2017 and perverts are everywhere and anywhere but it turns out he saved a woman* so now i'm like: pic.twitter.com/TEb82IgR4E — OLIVIA :) (@LIVtheVIRGO) November 20, 2017

When I find out why Harrison Ford is trending pic.twitter.com/mCtYjaiOP2 — Christian (@chrisitiankale) November 20, 2017

TFW you see Harrison Ford trending but then find out it was for being an awesome human being. pic.twitter.com/xtex8JfKv2 — Vanessa Cole (@vkcoleartist) November 20, 2017

Finally a celeb trending for doing a good Deed and not sexually groping somebody Big ups to Harrison Ford pic.twitter.com/mlvepjQMG6 — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) November 20, 2017

