Gwen Stefani Gushes Over ‘Tribal’ Life With Blake Shelton: We’re In A ‘Perfect Place’

Love is in the air for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton! She revealed what life is really like with her ‘best friend’ in his native, Oklahoma! And, she gushed over spending time with his sister and her kids!

Gwen Stefani, 48, and Blake Shelton, 41, are stronger than ever and she’s telling all about their “real” romance in Marie Claire‘s Holiday 2017 issue, which she stuns on the cover of! “He’s my best friend,” Gwen says. As for their life in his native, Oklahoma? — “It’s very tribal,” the singer describes, adding that she spends time with Blake’s family. “Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATV’s. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.”

The former “No Doubt” frontrunner also admitted that before Blake, there was a long period of time where “I could not understand why I’d had so much heartache in my life.” She explained, “I have parents who are still married and in love. I had such loving role models. I didn’t understand it.” Gwen was in two serious relationships before Blake, both of which ended in heartbreak. Her first? — Tony Kanal, 47. Gwen dated Kanal, who was also in her band, “No Doubt”, for seven years before they split. Then, she was with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 52, for 20 years before their very public 2015 split. The pair have three sons together, who love Blake! — Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3.

Nonetheless, with heartache, also came valuable life lessons. “What I learned was that my heartbreak was supposed to happen, that it was my purpose to write about and share my story,” Gwen explained. “I met at least 50 to 100 people before each show on my tour and got to hear that my truth and my story translated, and I feel very lucky and honored knowing that.”

Gwen has since found spirituality, she revealed to the mag, which has been beneficial in her life. “…Spiritual exercise got me somewhere,” she said. “Some people like to meditate, do yoga, or just take quiet time, but for me–instead of how you talk to yourself, you pray. You surrender and ask for guidance. It’s not all about you.”

Gwen and Blake began dating in late 2015, after they both went through public divorces. Gwen announced her split from Gavin in August 2015, saying that they came to a mutual agreement that they will no longer be partners in their marriage; however they will remain partners in parenthood. It was reported that Gavin had cheated. Just one month before the news of Gwen and Gavin’s split, Blake and Miranda Lambert, 34, announced that they would be divorcing.

