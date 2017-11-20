Fifth Harmony & Pitbull Sizzle With Hot ‘Por Favor’ Performance On ‘DWTS’

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull turned up the heat on night one of the ‘DWTS’ season 25 finale with a red-hot performance of their song ‘Por Favor.’ They took the finale to a whole new level!

Bow down to the ladies of Fifth Harmony! The girls hit the stage during the DWTS finale in all-gold outfits that looked AMAZING. Seriously, we’re going to need a minute. Fifth Harmony dazzled us with their vocals as they sang “Por Favor” alongside Pitbull. As usual, Pitbull kept the energy at an all-time high. “Por Favor” is one sexy song, that’s for sure!

The girls of Fifth Harmony are part of the DWTS family. Normani Kordei competed in season 24 of the dancing competition, coming in second place with Val Chmerkovskiy. Fifth Harmony actually performed while Normani and Val danced a breathtaking rumba. We’re glad to see the girls back in the ballroom! There’s nothing quite like a Fifth Harmony performance! Pitbull is also no stranger to Dancing With the Stars. He’s performed a number of times on the show. He served as a guest judge in Oct. 2016. Mr. Worldwide certainly knows a thing or two about dancing!

DWTS season 25 is down to four dancers: Jordan Fisher, Frankie Muniz, Drew Scott, and Lindsey Stirling. Who will go home with the mirrorball trophy? The Dancing With the Stars season 25 winner will be announced on Nov. 21 during the two-hour finale on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Fifth Harmony and Pitbull’s DWTS performance? Let us know!