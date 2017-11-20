Elsa Holk Wore 14 Pound Wings Covered In Crystals At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

WOW! This is what 275,000 Swarovski crystals looks like — see pics of Elsa’s amazing wings at the VS Fashion Show here!

Red hot! Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Holk, 29, looked so stunning wearing these super special wings in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featuring 275,000 Swarovski crystals, 200 yards of woven ribbon, and pave crystals. These special wings weigh 14 pounds! Woah! “It’s all about sparkle, shine and fantasy and that is what Swarovski brings to the show” said Monica Mitro, Victoria’s Secret EVP of Brand Communications and Events. “Especially this year’s look, it’s a completely over-the-top wing and Elsa just brings it to life.”

They were seriously over the top, that is for sure! The show taped in Shanghai, China on November 20, and the Chinese influence in this design was very apparent. Talk about a show-stopping look! She looked reminiscent of a dragon in a Chinese New Year parade. Her wings looked like they were on fire — in a good way! Pictures just don’t do this look justice — it shimmers and shines so much on video. Watch the show on TV on November 28 on CBS!

This is the 15th year Swarovski has partnered with the VS Show. Swarovski Executive Board Member Markus Langes-Swarovski said in a statement: “This Crystal Anniversary with Victoria’s Secret is a sparkling milestone. For the 15th year, we welcome the opportunity to introduce ever more fantasy, glamour and radiance to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.” Mission accomplished! We are obsessed with this look on Elsa!

