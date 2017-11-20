DWTS Finale: Top 4 Couples Battle It Out & There’s One More Heartbreaking Goodbye

It’s the final week of the competition and things are getting TENSE! Read our live blog and follow along with the final four couples!

It’s finale week on Dancing With The Stars! The November 20 episode was full of excitement and drama. Julianne Hough returned as a guest judge, while the final four couples each performed two dances. There were live performances by Pitbull and Fifth Harmony, (they will sing their new hit “Por Favor,”) and Mark Ballas‘ and his wife BC Jean, who performed “Wouldn’t Change Anything,” while Julianne danced!

Drew Scott and Emma Slater did their redemption dance, a Paso Doblé to “Get Ready” by Rayelle. “I’m so proud of you,” said judge Bruno Tonioli. “That was absolutely, by far, your best dance. There was a poetry, it was very beautiful,” Carrie Ann Inaba said. Len Goodman said, “it had finesse. It had quality control. It had determination and attack.” Julianne said, “what you did tonight was so confident. A whole new side of you came to life. Your title is most improved.” They got a 36 out of 40!

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson‘s redemption dance was their Foxtrot to “I Won’t Dance” by Frank Sinatra. “This is the joy of dance for me. Tonight, you had form, you had shape, you had confidence. You had freedom,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was polished and loved the content. Julianne said he became a “manly man.” Bruno said he commanded the stage. They got a 38 out of 40!

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold’s redemption was a Charleston to “Bad Man” by Pitbull feat. Robin Thicke, Joe Perry and Travis Barker.

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas‘ redemption dance was a Quickstep to “Barflies at the Beach” by Royal Crown Revue.

In the second round, Drew and Emma’s Freestyle was to “The Ding-Dong Daddy of the D-Car Line” by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies.

Frankie and Witney danced their Freestyle to “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid.

Jordan and Lindsay’s Freestyle was to “Puttin’ on the Ritz 2017 (Jazzy Radio Mix)” by Taco feat. tomX.

Lindsey and Mark’s Freestyle was set to ”Remember the Name” by Fort Minor feat. Styles of Beyond/“Palladio” by Escala (Medley).

HollywoodLifers, who should go on to the DWTS finale?