‘DWTS’ Season 25 Finale Photos: Jordan Fisher & More Dazzle On The Dance Floor

It’s been a roller coaster of a season and now ‘DWTS’ season 25 is coming to an end! See all the best photos from the season 25 finale here!

It’s hard to believe that Dancing With the Stars season 25 is almost over! This season has been memorable from start to finish. This year’s cast was absolutely incredible, and we’ve grown to love each and every one of the stars. Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling, Drew Scott, and Frankie Muniz are all vying for the mirror ball trophy in the DWTS finale. They will be pulling out all the stops with their partners on the dance floor in the two-night finale event. Their nerves are at an all-time high, but these dancers have come a long way in just a few weeks!

Julianne Hough returned on night one of the finale as a guest judge. She looked stunning in a red dress with a plunging neckline. Someone’s definitely in the holiday spirit! She’ll also be dancing while Alexander Jean, which is made up of DWTS pro Mark Ballas and BC Jean, performs. The DWTS season 25 finale is full of reunions!

Over the course of the two-night finale, the couples will perform four dances: redemption, freestyle, repeat performance, and 24-hour Fusion challenge. One couple will be eliminated on night one of the finale. DWTS alum Normani Kordei will be returning to the dance floor to perform “Por Favor” with Fifth Harmony and Pitbull. Kelsea Ballerini, Nick Lachey, Debbie Gibson, Becky G, and Lindsey will also be performing.

Check out all the latest photos of the DWTS finale in our gallery now! The Dancing With the Stars season 25 winner will be announced on Nov. 21 during the two-hour finale on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win DWTS season 25? Let us know!