Drake Puts Drama With Meek Mill Aside To Fight For His Justice After Prison Sentence

Is the feud officially over? Drake put his differences with Meek Mill aside on Nov. 19, to defend him amidst his latest prison sentence! ‘Free Meek Mill,’ Drake said while on tour. Watch him defend Meek!

This is rare footage of Drake, 30, defending Meek Mill, 30, and we still can’t believe our eyes or ears! During his concert last night [Nov. 19] in Melbourne, Australia, Drake paused his set because he saw someone wearing a “Free Meek Mill” t-shirt. “I see you got the ‘Free Meek Mill’ t-shirt on,” he said to his packed arena, adding, “Free Meek Mill too man for real!” Drake and Meek’s feud sparked in 2015, when Meek tweeted for his fans to stop comparing him to Drake, because “he don’t write his own raps!” Then, the two were at odds over Nicki Minaj, 34, who dated Meek from 2015 to early 2017. Drake joins a long list of celebs who are supporting the “Free Meek Mill” movement, some of which include, Van Jones, 49, JAY-Z [who signed Meek to his Roc Nation label], 47, Kevin Hart, 38, T.I., 37, and many more. Watch the full video below, courtesy of TMZ.

As you may know, a Philadelphia judge, Genece E. Brinkley, handed Meek a two-four-year prison sentence for a probation violation from a 2008 gun and drug conviction, which he already served eight months. His violation? — Meek was arrested for popping wheelies on his dirt bike and for allegedly getting into a fight earlier this year. Despite Meek’s probation officer, as well as the prosecutor not suggesting jail time, the judge still slapped him with a prison sentence. And, the public is outraged. Fans as well as celebs have called Meek’s sentence a severe case of injustice.

Here’s the latest involving Meek’s prison sentence — It’s been reported that Meek was released from solitary confinement and moved to another prison. An official at the State Correctional Institution in Chester, PA tells TMZ that the rapper “was just transferred to their prison and out of Camp Hill. He’s now in general population and he has his own cell.” His alleged new prison location allows him to attend the yard in the morning and afternoon, shoot hoops on the court or take a job, and attend a library to read, as reported by the site. However, his leisure time will reportedly depend on which job — “cleaning cells or cooking” — he takes up in prison, which allegedly pays 19 cents.

Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, plans to appeal Brinkley’s decision. Tacopina discussed Meek’s situation and the judge’s alleged “personal interest in the case” with CNN. Tacopina argued that the judge is “enamored” with Meek. “[Meek’s] frustrated, really frustrated and knows he’s being treated different than anyone else,” Tacopina told the site in a phone interview on Nov. 9. “If his name was John Smith, he wouldn’t be in jail and he certainly wouldn’t be on probation.” Tacopina continued: “He’s been on probation for nearly 10 years. Nobody goes on probation for 10 years.” Meek’s lawyer also slammed Brinkley for extending his initial five-year probation sentence, following other violations.

