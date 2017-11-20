Did Christina Aguilera Jump On The Lip Injection Train? — Fans Slam Her Plumper Pout At AMAs

Christina Aguilera’s AMAs tribute to Whitney Houston was the hot topic online … until her lips took over the conversation! Fans are now questioning her seemingly plumper pout! Did she join the injection club?

Christina Aguilera, 36, just can’t catch a break. On top of the hot and cold critiques about her AMAs performance, the singer is now at the center of lip injection accusations. After she took the stage to perform an emotional medley of hits from Whitney Houston’s iconic film, The Bodyguard, in honor of its 25th anniversary, fans took notice to her fuller lips. Twitter flooded with inquiries about Xtina’s lips, with fans accusing her of undergoing plastic surgery, botox and lip fillers. Fans continued to express their disappointment in the singer, who they’ve followed since day one and “cannot recognize her anymore.” See a clearer image of Christina’s AMAs look, as well as the concerned tweets from fans.

Christina, in a stunning, black satin suit dress, belted out Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing” and “Run to You” as well as “I’m Every Woman.” The camera panned to audience members who were overcome with emotion as Christina paid tribute to the late singer. However, there were some who thought Christina wasn’t the best choice for the gig. Fans offered up other artists, who they felt should’ve taken the reigns on the tribute, such as Ariana Grande, 24. Despite the mixed emotions, Christina was very happy with her performance. She took to Instagram after the show, to post a photo of her laying in bed, with the caption, “still reeling.”

Christina went for a more fresh face than her usual smokey and red lip combo. She rocked slicked back hair, with light eyes and a pale pink lip. And, while some fans slammed her look, others loved her au naturale makeup. But, you can decide. Check out her full beauty below, and see the fans tweets questioning her “new look.”

Check out some fans who are questioning Christina’s plumper pout!

Loved #christinaaguilera since her start. #AMAAwards so sad she got soooooooo much..toooo much plastic surgery. Doesn’t even look like her gorgeous self anymore.Face is too pulled, lips are too injected. I’m sad she isn’t confident enough 2Bherself. I think it affect her singing — Anna (@AnnaBanana04) November 20, 2017

Christina Aguilera is a beautiful woman with a spectacular voice but PLEEEZE girl, stop messing with your lips. So distracting. — Lorie Smith (@sunnylynn54) November 20, 2017

Christina Aguilera’s lip fillers distracted me so much tonight. She can barely open her lips. Sis, we know what your real lips look like 🤔 — シンシア 🔰 (@vampirate28) November 20, 2017

Christina Aguilera’s lips look an allergic reaction to a bee sting — Katlyn Armey (@KatlynArmss) November 20, 2017

christina aguilera totally got botox on them lips 👄 — S A M (@fucken_sam) November 20, 2017

