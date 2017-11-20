Diana Ross’ Grandkids Know The Words To ‘I’m Coming Out’ & It’s Precious 

Diana Ross slayed her medley performance before accepting her Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2017 American Music Awards, and even her grandkids were singing along. Watch the adorable moment here.

Let’s be real: the real winners of the AMAs were the adorable grandchildren of AMA Lifetime Achievement Award-winner Diana Ross, 73. Those kids nose-picked, breakdanced and charmed their way into our hearts. During Diana’s opening song “I’m Coming Out,” cameras caught her grandchildren, specifically Jagger Snow, 2, singing along to her hit, and we’re not crying, YOU’RE crying. Seriously, get this kid a record deal already because we will buy all the albums. Jagger was later spotted on stage, when she was holding Diana’s hand and picking her nose in the most adorable way possible. Check out the video of Diana’s entire performance below, or skip ahead to the 1:03 mark to watch the viral moment.

We reported earlier how Diana used her Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech to spread a message of love to the world, and we cannot praise her for rising to the occasion both in her performance, but in how she used her moment in the spotlight to do some good. Of course, the other person who flawless used the spotlight was Jagger, who already knows lyrics to her grandmother’s songs at the age of 2! That’s one precocious (and precious) kid.

Diana's huge family was the talk of the town at the AMAs, as her entire brood all showed up on the red carpet en masse. And from there, her moments with her grandkids only got cuter.

