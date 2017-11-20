Are Demi Lovato & BTS Feuding After The AMAs? Why Their Fans Are Going Wild After The Award Show

So awkward. There is a feud brewing online between Demi Lovato and Korean pop sensation BTS. But is it real? Keep reading and we will break down this beef circling the 2017 AMAs.

“I think that this is the AMERICAN music awards, and we should only celebrate AMERICAN artists tonight. Is there even going to be a translator,” one tweet reads attributing the quote to Demi Lovato with obvious shade pointed at Korean boy band BTS. But here is the thing, that quote, along with several others from Demi, shading BTS are actually bogus. That’s right, it appears that Demi fans, or maybe just some weird online trolls have taken BTS’s 2017 AMA performance as an opportunity to create an imaginary beef. The shade may be real, but it does not appear to be coming from Demi even though the trolls are using her as a voice for the anger.

“At the end of the day, We celebrate American artists and I feel like #BTS doesn’t deserve the spotlight tonight. You know just a thought but,” another tweet reads also incorrectly again attributed to Demi. Both Demi and BTS performed at the AMAs in Los Angeles on Nov. 19th at The Microsoft Theater. BTS, or, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed live for the first time at an award show in America. The guys sang and danced to their big hit “DNA” and they seemed pretty impressive to us.

“I think that this is the AMERICAN music awards, and we should only celebrate AMERICAN artists tonight. Is there even going to be a translator?” -Demi Lovato on #BTS performance at this year’s #AMAs #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/yutX1fcgIx — 🥀 (@lordeslut) November 19, 2017

“I think that this is the American Music Awards, but we should celebrate all the incredible artists tonight.” – Demi Lovato on #BTS performance at this years #AMAs . #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/Eqc3qFgf7u — Vini (@lovatunt) November 19, 2017

“At the end of the day, We celebrate American artists and I feel like #BTS doesn’t deserve the spotlight tonight. You know just a thought but” – Demi Lovato talking about #BTSAMAs in a recent interview #AMASXBTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/UQGI6Yic4i — Gus (@wecangetright) November 19, 2017

Demi also performed, at the opening of the epic AMA show. She sang her big hit, “Sorry, Not Sorry,” and it too was amazing. So where did this beef come from and is any of it real? Good questions. So far as we can tell the beef is completely fabricated by a wild bunch of internet trolls. At no time did Demi throw any shade at the BTS guys, so fans can chill out, nothing to see here people!

