Bollywood Actress Threatened With Beheading By Political Group For ‘Distorting Hindu’ In Film

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone‘s life is in danger after right-wing groups in India made public death threats over a baffling misunderstanding about her upcoming new movie. Members of hyper-conservative group Rajput Karni Sena claim that Padmavati, a film about the 14th-century queen Padmini, misrepresents and disrespects the queen by depicting a love affair between her and a Muslim man. They’re also angry that the queen’s midriff is exposed in a musical sequence. Along with the death threats, they’ve called for a nationwide strike and further violence

Both Padukone and Bhansali are puzzled by the outrage, seeing as there is no such love affair in the film. Whatsoever. The film also positively depicts Rajput bravery and how the group resists Muslim invaders. A member of the Rajput Karni Sena group, Mahipal Singh Makrana, released a self-made video about Padmavati, saying, “Rajputs never raise a hand on women, but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Surpanakha. He’s referring to a Hindu story in which a man cuts off a woman’s nose. They’ve offered a $1.5 million bounty for her slaying and beheading. Rajputs have also vandalized movie theaters, burned Padmavati posters, and threatened to break the legs of Ranveer Singh, who plays the Muslim invader.

Bhansali released a video statement about the controversy, saying, “We have made this film very responsibly, keeping in mind the Rajput dignity and respect,”Bhansali said. “I would like to reiterate once again that our film has no dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji or any other scene which will hurt anyone.”

