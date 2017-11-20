Ariana Grande, Brandy & More Artists Whitney Houston Fans Wanted For AMAs Tribute Over Xtina

Christina Aguilera put on a stunning medley performance of Whitney Houston’s best hits at the AMAs on Nov. 19…except that not everyone thought so. Here’s which artists Whitney fans think could have done it better!

Christina Aguilera, 36, sang her heart out at the American Music Awards, honoring the late Whitney Houston with a beautiful arrangement of the songs “I Will Always Love You”, “Run To You”, and “I’m Every Woman.” Still, Twitter wasn’t impressed, and fans have voiced their opinions of which artists they believe should have been chosen for the duty instead of Christina!

“Sad #amas missed the mark,” one user wrote in response to a clip of Ariana Grande performing “I Have Nothing” at the White House at an event hosted by the Obamas in 2014. “Another piece of evidence that ariana grande can deliver whitney the tribute that she truly deserves,” @gabryelle__ captioned the video.

Others used their favorite reaction GIFs to express their frustration and name their favorite divas. “Jennifer Hudson should’ve done this tribute to Whitney Houston,” one fan tweeted, and another replied, “I felt like flipping my sofa!!! Ugh!!!” See more photos of Xtina here.

In the end, it’s a tough job. And while Christina’s performance may not have translated the same to viewers at home, the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA was definitely visibly moved by it. For example, remember when P!nk was in tears?

Check out more fan tweets below:

another piece of evidence that ariana grande can deliver whitney the tribute that she truly deserves. pic.twitter.com/NaFfzEOx6c — gab (@gabryelle__) November 20, 2017

Jennifer Hudson should’ve done this tribute to Whitney Houston. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/gS5Sm8dU1m — C’est ce que c’est (@lou_ehhh) November 20, 2017

Brandy watching Christina tribute to whitney pic.twitter.com/OdFQsXC1Jr — ash (@blaquepink) November 20, 2017

Ailee should have sing Whitney housten’s songs instead, SHE CAN FCKING HIT THOSE NOTES EFFORTLESSLY!

pic.twitter.com/WRfq4STAjr #AMAs — alien's world #AileeForTheDaesang. (@AileeworldX) November 20, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Christina’s performance at the AMAs last night? Do you think Ariana or another diva could have done it better? Sound off in the comments!