Christina Aguilera: What She Really Thought About Pink’s Reaction To Her AMAs Tribute

Pink and Christina Aguilera’s rocky history dates back to the early 2000’s. So, when Pink was caught on camera during Xtina’s AMAs performance, fans believed she was shading her! Here’s what Xtina really thought!

Friends or foes? Christina Aguilera, 36, and Pink, 38, have major history, which mostly involves the pair being at odds. So, when Xtina hit the AMAs stage for a medley of Whitney Houston‘s hit — in honor of the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard — all eyes were on Pink for a shade-worthy reaction. When the camera panned to Pink, she was in the middle of an emotional moment, with her face scrunched up while she gazed at the stage. And, the internet immediately took her two-second facial expression as her scoffing at Christina. And, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned what Christina had to say about the buzz-worthy moment.

“Christina wasn’t worrying about Pink or anyone during her performance,” an insider tells us. Christina only had one thing on her mind — “She was worrying about honoring Whitney,” the source says. “Christina feels she did a good job and is happy with her performance.” And, the singer already heard about the internet hype surrounding Pink’s reaction.

However, don’t expect Christina to believe everything she hears. After social media went crazy with accusations that Pink shaded Christina, Pink took to Twitter to shut down the rumor mill. “… Christina f–king killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s,” Pink explained.

Just like Pink respected Christina, Christina respects Pink as well, the insider tells us, adding that Christina “appreciates Pink’s kind words and believes her praise.” All in all, “Christina was happy with how everything turned out. We’ve also learned that Christina and Pink are on good terms. “There is no bad feelings towards her and Christina has no beef with Pink in any way. Everything is cool.”

Some were quick to stir up trouble since Pink and Christina have history, most of which includes subtle shade and awkward moments. The two rose to fame together in the 90s’, and the feud rumors sparked in 2001 when they collaborated on the remake of “Lady Marmalade” along with Mya and Lil Kim. When there were talks of the four-way collab on the hit song, Pink once told a story of how Christina reportedly walked into a meeting with label exec, Ron Fair.

“Ron Fair walked in,” Pink explained during VH1’s, Behind The Music in 2009 [watch above]. “He didn’t say hi to any of us and said, ‘What’s the high part? What’s the most singing part? Christina’s going to take that part.’ And I stood up, and I said ‘Hi. How are you? So nice of you to introduce yourself. I’m Pink. She will not be taking that part. I think that’s what the fucking meeting’s about.'” Ever since, the two had a rocky history.

Then, in 2016 — after 15 years of rockiness — Pink admitted that she and Christina were finally friends. “Her and I have had history and it hasn’t always been wonderful, but finally, I think it just took us 15 years, and I feel like there was true love,” Pink told Entertainment Tonight, in May 2016, later adding, “… in all honesty — I’m a fan of hers.”

