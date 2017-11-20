Christina Aguilera Totally Ignoring The Haters After The AMAs: She Felt ‘Confident & Beautiful’

Christina Aguilera is not letting negative talk about her AMAs performance get her down, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out what the songstress thinks of all the haters here!

Christina Aguilera, 36, sang a tribute to legendary singer Whitney Houston at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19 and although some criticized her performance, she’s been remaining confident! “Christina’s aware that the haters are always going to hate, but she knows she slayed it, and that’s all that matters to her,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Christina loved her natural look, it was a serious departure from the usual heavy make-up and styled hair she usually goes for, and she actually felt really confident, beautiful and authentic—she refuses to pay any attention to the trolls, and she couldn’t care less what they think.” You go, girl! See photos of some of our best moments from this year’s AMAs here!

In addition to the negative feedback, there’s been speculation that fellow performer Pink, 38, cringed during Christina’s time on stage. “As for the attempt to create a new feud between her and Pink, Christina just laughs it off—it’s so predictable at this point that all she can do is find it amusing,” the source continued. “When it comes to strong independent women competing in the same field, the media always tries to create drama, but Christina and Pink don’t have any beef these days, that’s all firmly in the past, and they’re all good nowadays.”

Christina performed a medley of Whitney’s greatest hits from the soundtrack of the 1992 film The Bodyguard, to help honor its 25th anniversary. Despite the issues some people had, Christina received a standing ovation from the impressed crowd.

