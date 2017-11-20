Charles Manson Is Dead & Twitter Is Celebrating — See Reactions

Charles Manson, the notorious cult leader behind a series of grisly deaths in the late ’60s, has passed away and Twitter is exploding! Here’s what people are saying!

When pretty much anyone famous passes away, fans take to social media to mark with occasion with some thoughtful words or perhaps an image that captures that individual at their best. However, that’s not always the case. On Nov. 19, news broke that Charles Manson had passed away at 83 and well…Christmas looked like it had come early! Twitter became a sea of celebratory GIFs and memes to mark the end of one of the 20th century’s most terrifying figures.

“Everyone when they find out Charles Manson is dead,” one user captioned a studio audience happily exploding into cheers at Ellen DeGeneres‘, 59, daytime talk show. “I hate to celebrate a death but a really evil man has died today. Charles Manson is finally dead,” another captioned a GIF of women popping champagne corks and showering each other in suds! Head here for more photos of Manson.

As we previously reported, he had been rushed to the hospital in Bakersfield, CA on Nov. 15 for an undisclosed reason. They did however runs some tests and those who treated him reported to TMZ that, “It’s not going to get any better for him.” It was also reported that his complexion was ashen and he did little more than lie motionless in bed. This is the second time he was hospitalized in 2017.

He was brought in in January to treat severe intestinal bleeding and repair a lesion. However, he was soon well enough to return to prison. He posed for a new mugshot has recently as August. News of Manson’s death first came from Debra Tate, the sister of Sharon Tate, one of Manson’s most famous victims. The prison is personally relaying the news to all of his victim’s families.

Charles manson is finally dead! pic.twitter.com/85YeAdEIdc — Victoria (@vivismh) November 20, 2017

Charles Manson is fucking deaaaaad pic.twitter.com/b2guzfYFf3 — JuicyShaqMeat (@DesultoryUser) November 20, 2017

When you find out you don't live in a world with Charles Manson in it anymore. pic.twitter.com/gVFRCyBOWT — AbrahamLA #VoteBlue2018 (@DjMontecito) November 20, 2017

Hell right now…after being joined by Charles Manson pic.twitter.com/wUGtKSCkWS — Rhea Bhowmick (@RiyaBhowmik95) November 20, 2017

Everyone when they find out Charles Manson is dead:

pic.twitter.com/u6JJYJqz66 — Collin (@CollinJustin1) November 20, 2017

I hate to celebrate a death but a really evil man has died today. Charles Manson is finally dead pic.twitter.com/IvJffOQ3Uo — Josh Neiman (@onceAwalker89) November 20, 2017

