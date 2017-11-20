Chrissy Teigen, Padma Lakshmi & 11 More Celebs Proudly Show Off Their Stretch Marks

Gorgeous celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Padma Lakshmi are displaying their stretch marks for all the world to see and promoting body positivity! See which other famous females are joining them!

It’s sorta impossible not to love Padma Lakshmi, right!? This woman can do everything from writing to hosting gigs to insane cooking, and she always manages to make it look easy! Well, on Nov. 16 she gave her rabid fans yet another reason to adore her! The 47-year-old proudly shared a photo showcasing the stretch marks on her legs with some playful hearts, slyly encouraging a body-positive culture! But Padma isn’t the only celeb who is choosing to embrace her body, stretch marks and all!

In 2015, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to share a snap of the stretch marks on her inner thighs. When asked later why she shared the image, this is what the 31-year-old said, via E! News: “I was actually just taking a picture of the bruises and then I saw the stretch marks in there. I have those apps, the Facetune and Photoshopping ones, and I just didn’t feel like doing it anymore—and I’m never doing it again, because I think we forgot what normal people look like now.” We’re loving it! Then in 2017, she shared another snap of some stretch marks with this caption: “Whatevs.” Head here to see loads more well-known women who are proudly owning their body’s “flaws.”

Likewise, fellow celeb momma Hilary Duff, 30, took to Instagram in August 2017 to share a photo of her stretch marks while at the beach with her family. “I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages,” she captioned the image. “I’m enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share ‘celeb flaws’ – well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I’m turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed.” Hear hear!

