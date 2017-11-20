Lady Gaga, Rihanna & More Stars Honor Legendary Late Designer Alaia With His Gorgeous Dresses

Azzedeine Alaia was a fashion designing legend to so many top stars. With his sad passing at 82, stars like Rihanna, Lady Gaga and more are remembering his iconic body hugging designs.

Azzedeine Alaia may not have been a household name for millennials when it comes to the world’s top designers, but A-listers revered the fashion icon’s body hugging couture looks in a career that spanned four decades. The Algerian-born, French trained 82-year-old passed away on Nov. 18 and now the likes of Rihanna, 29, Lady Gaga, 31, Kim Kardashian, 37, and more are remembering their once or twice in a lifetime chances to work with eccentric legend. He knew how to make the most out of a woman’s curves like nobody’s business.

One of Rihanna’s most glamorous red carpet looks EVER came courtesy of Alaia, with her bright red floor length 2013 Grammys gown. The singer remembered him on Instagram with a pic showing the designer kissing her on the forehead over dinner with the caption “My dear ALAIA…. you will live on forever. rip.” RiRi then went on to post pics of the gown which came from his archives! The bodice was classic Alaia with a crisscrossed bandage style top and a sheer layer of fabric showing off her midriff. A flowing red skirt started tight across her hips before the layers of fabric grew out into a sweeping train. This outfit stayed in a temperature controlled storage until he brought it out of his well-preserved archives for RiRi to rock it on her biggest red carpet of the year. She shared a number of photos of it on her Instagram the day of his Nov. 18 passing.

Lady Gaga was another big fan of Alaia and his body hugging dresses. Even though she couldn’t be at the 2017 AMAs in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, she still did her own “arrival” shots next to a step and repeat background during her tour stop in Landover, MD. She wore a classic black Alaia bandage mini-dress with delicate straps in his honor and absolutely rocked the look! See stars wearing Alaia in pics, here.

She wrote in a heartfelt Instagram tribute with a photo of him fitting her saying that, “I️’d watch in awe as he hand-made each and every piece, his fingers touching the fabric like poetry. Then he would want to feed us all, and cook with his own hands and talk for hours at the table while his dogs would run around joyfully smelling the delicious food he made us,” she recalled. “There was no one who did what he did. No one knew a woman’s body like him. He should be celebrated as one of the greatest fashion designers the world has ever known.”

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, posted a flashback photo of the designer standing between her and sister Kim during 2016’s October Paris Fashion Week. “It was such an honor to have spent the day with you, eat the delicious lunch you cooked for us, have you actually fit us for the night. Kim and I said to each other ‘pinch me, we’re dreaming.’ Rest In Peace kind legend, Azzedine Alaia,” she wrote next to a picture of the ladies in his custom designs. Both are wearing bandage bra tops while Kourt’s black outfit showed a hint of midriff and plenty of thigh in a tight skirt that featured leather ties on the side. Kim’s look featured a high white skirt to go with her crop top and a choker in matching fabric.

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity rocked Alaia the best?