Candice Swanepoel Makes Epic Runway Return After Giving Birth Last Year: Impressive Pics

Candice Swanepoel’s post-baby body is on fire! Looking hotter than ever, the model strutted her stuff at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show 13 mos. after giving birth, & her runway return was show-stopping!

Just last year, Candice Swanepoel, 29, was watching the Victoria’s Secret fashion show from her couch at home, as she had just given birth to her first child, son Anacã, 13 months. This year, however, the model hit the VS runway in Shanghai without skipping a beat — and she looked drop-dead gorgeous! In fact, you’d never know Candice welcomed a baby 13 months ago just by looking at her. The blonde beauty seemed to have her post-baby body back completely, and obviously we are super impressed! Click here to see more pics of Candice’s fierce post-baby bod.

The show, which was filmed on Nov. 19 and will air on Nov. 28, was Candice’s sixth, as she’s walked in every VS show since 2010 — excluding last year’s. This year though, the model opened the show with a red hot ensemble, which is a major honor. For her first look, she sported lacy red underwear and a matching push-up bra. She also had on beaded jewelry, multi-colored peep-toe booties, and a massive flame attached to her back. “I’m opening this year so which [in itself] is a big ‘I’m back’ moment so I’m looking forward to that,” Candice told Vogue before walking.

Her second look was equally as hot, as she strutted down the runway in a black and red plaid lingerie set. She also had a train following her accompanied by wild red and black wings. Her choker and booties only made her look MORE fierce. But even still, her abs remained the center of attention — WHAT is her secret? Clearly Candice’s experience this year was quite different from how she viewed the show a year ago. “I watched the show from my couch in Brazil which was a very different experience. I definitely missed it, so of course I’m excited to be back,” the South African model gushed.

While in China, Candice and her fellow Angels have had fun learning about the culture and seeing new things. “I love being anywhere that has a strong culture, and it’s really fun for us to explore and learn a lot about the Chinese while being a guest in their country,” she said. “The way the fans are is different from other places — they’re always so polite and welcoming.” Candice added, “The whole thing has been great. We got to laugh and hang out in the midst of a lot of nerves and excitement it’s nice to just enjoy the moment.”

Anacã is Candice and her fiancé’s, Hermann Nicoli, 35, first child together. The two have been together for over 10 years, first meeting in Paris back in 2005 at a fashion event where they were both modeling. And it’s not hard to guess that baby Anacã comes from modeling parents. After all, he’s BEYOND adorable!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you amazed by Candice’s impressive return to the runway? How awesome does her post-baby body look?