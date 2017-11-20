Boy George Slams BTS After AMAs: See His Shady Tweet To The K-Pop Band

Oh no he didn’t! The AMAs were all about BTS this year, but Boy George is NOT here for it. Check out his tweet totally dissing The Chainsmokers for praising the K-pop band!

The Chainsmokers had a huge night at the 2017 American Music Awards, and one of the highlights included spending time with BTS. Alex, who is one half of the EDM duo, shared a photo of himself cheesin’ with the boy band, which he captioned, “Love these guys! BTS great performance see you at the After.” Well, Boy George caught wind of the tweet, and made his feelings about it known. “I’m sorry. What are these guys actually smoking?” Is this DOUBLE the shade?! George certainly seems to be dissing BTS by claiming The Chainsmokers must be “smoking” something to think the performance was good.

Regardless of Boy George’s opinion, it was no secret that BTS was one of the most cheered-for acts of the night at the AMAs, where they made their U.S. awards show debut with a rendition of their track “DNA.” The crowd went wild when they took the stage toward the end of the show. HollywoodLife.com actually had a chance to catch up with the guys before their performance, and they told us EXCLUSIVELY that being the first Korean boy band to perform at the AMAs was “like a dream” for them. “We never really expected it,” they gushed. “And to perform in front of millions on television is historic for us. It’s so amazing, so fantastic and wonderful.”

This week, the guys will make their U.S. daytime talk show debut when they appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Clearly, the group is ready to take America by storm — and we’re just as excited as they are!

I'm sorry. What are these guys actually smoking? https://t.co/DpDTuhaJF6 — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 20, 2017

