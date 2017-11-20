The Weeknd Sent Bella Hadid ‘Gorgeous’ Bouquet Of Flowers With A Sweet Note Before VS Show

The Weeknd is trying his hardest to get back Bella Hadid, even when she’s busy at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com about his latest romantic gesture.

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet, but let’s be real: the roses given to you by The Weeknd, 27, probably smell the sweetest. Bella Hadid, 21, may be reportedly cautious about letting The Weeknd back into her life (and heart), but this latest gift he gave her might be enough to make anybody swoon. A source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told us about her big night and his sweet gift. “Bella loved every minute of the show, and she looked absolutely stunning. The event went off without a hitch, and it was a raging success. Bella was on a high the whole night,” our source said. “Abel sent her a gorgeous, huge bouquet of flowers along with a super sweet note telling her how amazing she is and how proud of her he is.”

Um, we’re not crying, YOU’RE crying. Our source went on to say that there’s one thing that could have improved the night. “The only thing that would have made it better would have been if Gigi was there too, but Bella Facetimed with her just before the show started, and she told Bella that she was rooting for her and that she can’t wait to watch the show with her when she gets back home,” the source went on to say. We reported earlier how Bella suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, as her nipples popped out of her bra. Of course, Bella handled it like a total pro.

That nip slip aside, Bella also rocked out in black lingerie during the show that featured see-through underwear. Considering how great she looked, it would not be surprising if The Weeknd sent her a second bouquet of roses. Check out these sexy pics of Bella and other Angels strutting their stuff down the Pink carpet of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

