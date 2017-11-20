Barron Trump Dwarfed By 19 ft Christmas Tree For White House — See Insane Pic

Barron Trump looked miniature sized when he posed with the official 19 ft. tall White House Christmas tree on Nov. 20. See the incredible pic here!

Barron Trump, 11, joined his mom and First Lady Melania Trump, 47, to excitingly welcome the official White House Christmas tree aka the Blue Room Christmas tree on Nov. 20 and he looked amazingly small next to the gigantic 19 ft masterpiece! The tree was brought to the main entrance of the White House by a horse drawn carriage while Melania and Barron looked on. The mother and son duo stopped to pose for photos next to the traditional tree and the size differences were insane! Barron, who is of average size for his age, suddenly looked like a toddler next to the tree and it left us in awe and amusement! See more photos of Barron here!

This will be the first Christmas at the White House for Barron and the Trump family. After moving in when Barron’s dad, Donald Trump, 71, got elected as President of the United States in Jan., the youngster seems to be getting used to living in the U.S.’ most famous residence. He even once brought his entire class from school over for a visit. It’s great to see him settling in and trying to live a normal life among not so normal circumstances!

Although there’s been controversy in the past about Barron dressing too casual, he wore a suit for the special Christmas tree welcoming. There have been many trees going through the White House over the years and we have to admit that they’re always very impressive! We can’t wait to see what the incredible addition looks like when it’s set up indoors and all decorated for the holidays!

