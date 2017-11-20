Ashley Graham Seemingly Shades VS Fashion Show With Lingerie Photo: ‘Got My Wings’

Did Ashley Graham just take a shot at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? The plus size model seemed to throw shade at the brand with her own set of wings, just before the show’s taping! Coincidence or not? …

Ashley Graham, 30, has never been one to back down silently. And, she’s not going to start now. The model took to Instagram on Nov. 19 to share a sexy runway photo of her in lingerie, with her very own Angel-wings, similar to those of Victoria’s Secret’s. “Got my own wings,” Graham captioned the sultry photo, which actually looked like she was on the VS runway! However, the photo was of Graham walking in a 2016 show for Canadian plus-size fashion company, Addition Elle. Ironically, her mysterious post landed on the same weekend the VS Fashion Show is set to tape in Shanghai, China. Was Graham’s post strategically timed, and aimed to throw shade at the brand, who’s known for casting thinner models? Check out photos from all the behind-the-scenes action at the VS Fashion Show!

While Graham did not mention Victoria’s Secret in her post, it was quite obvious the message she was trying to get across. Graham, a well known advocate for body positivity and the inclusion of all sizes, has been vocal about Victoria’s Secret only casting thinner women in their ads and shows. Despite her longing for “Victoria’s Secret Plus!”, she has said that if and when she gets the call from the brand to walk in their annual show, she will say “yes.”

In fact, back in June, she went off about the subject once more during an interview. “Victoria’s Secret, call me. I will walk your runway,” she proclaimed to Andy Cohen, 49, during Watch What Happens Live! “I will wear those wings, honey. And I will wear it with confidence! Right, wouldn’t you say yes?”

Got my wings! 🦋💐🌈😜 .. my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

Graham — who signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2001 — was the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016. She’s always been a positive force in the modeling world, encouraging women to embrace their bodies. In a behind-the-scenes video for her Glamour cover shoot [in June 2017], Graham quipped, “How do I like my carbs?” confidently answering “I just wear them.” You go, girl!

