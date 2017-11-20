Ashanti Flips Out After Fan Throws Money At Her During Lap Dance: ‘I’m Not A ‘F***ing’ Stripper

Ashanti was NOT happy when a group of fans made it rain while she gave someone a lap dance on stage. She stopped the performance to call them out and say that she’s “not a f***ing stripper!” Watch the clip.

Ashanti, 37, will not tolerate anyone disrespecting her. The singer stopped a concert after a group of people threw a bunch of dollar bills at her during a performance with Ja Rule, 41, on Nov. 18 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, HI. She was singing and giving someone a lap dance on stage when the money throwing began. Without hesitating, she stood up, and walked to the edge of the stage, before motioning for the music to stop. Watch the video of the entire exchange between Ashanti and the fans below.

“Let me tell you something — stop, stop stop. Yo, Imma need you to stop throwing that money. I’m not a f***ing stripper. Ok?” she told the audience members once the music cut out. TBH, good for her. Owning a part of her sexuality doesn’t mean other people are allowed to disrespect her. She doesn’t need to put up with any kind of behavior she’s not comfortable with and it’s admirable that she stood up for herself so publicly.

Unfortunately, not everyone saw Ashanti’s reaction as a commendable one. “WAIT Ashanti ain’t that you in your background video throwing money,” Dyamin Thomas, the owner of Ballarrinas, the nearby strip club where the money-throwers work, said on Instagram. “And aren’t you giving a lap dance ? Lmfao .. she ain’t say nothing to me but you gonna pick on the small white boy lol my Dj ? Damn.” Hey, in Ashanti’s defense, she was just performing for her fans and if she’s not cool with the way her audience is treating her, she has every right to speak up about it — no matter what she was just doing on stage.

