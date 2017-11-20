Alessandra Ambrosio Reveals She’s Retiring From Victoria’s Secret — 2017 Show Her Last

It’s the end of an era! After 17 years, one of our favorite angels, Alessandra Ambrosio, is hanging up her wings for good!

Alessandra Ambrosio, 36, has walked in her final Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She revealed the news that this was her last show to ET just hours before she took the runway. She has been a staple for the past 17 years, modeling some of the most iconic looks ever. She will be missed! She taped her last show in Shanghai, China on November 20 alongside 54 other models! The show will air on CBS on Nov. 28! We can’t wait to see her take the stage one last time. She wore a stunning red hot number that was out-of-this-world amazing.

Alessandra is retiring to spend more time with her two children, Anja, 9, and Noah, 5. She also has her own fashion line of hats, body art, bags, and swimwear called Ale by Alessandra, so we have a feeling we will still be seeing her model skimpy bikinis in the future! She’s also working on her acting career. She’s currently starring in Daddy’s Home 2, which is in theaters now.

Alessandra told PEOPLE what all these years have meant to her, “I can’t even believe that I’m here still. Never in my life would I dream of doing 17 shows, but I’m very happy to be here in China because it’s definitely the biggest show we’ve ever done. We’re on the other side of the world. The venue is so incredible and culturally it’s so different and to be here I feel so fortunate.”

