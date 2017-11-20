Boy, 9, Who Asked For Early Christmas Cards Sadly Dies From Cancer After Getting Last Wish

After inspiring thousands from all over the world to send him Christmas cards, Jacob Thompson sadly lost his battle with cancer. He was only 9. The child’s last days were filled with ‘joy’ though due to people’s generosity!

Jacob Thompson was just nine years old before he passed away on Nov. 19 from cancer. Before he died though, the youngster’s last Christmas wish was granted — and it’s one that will bring tears to your eyes! Jacob, who died less than four years after being diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma that spread to his head and hip, had a GoFundMe page set up last month by his parents, and it helped make the little boy’s last days joyful and optimistic. His mom, Michelle Thompson Simard, and his dad, Roger Guay, created the heartbreaking page to share Jacob’s story and to ask others to send him Christmas cards — as they knew their son probably wouldn’t make it through another holiday season.

“Each and every person who sent Jacob a Christmas card, a gift, a Facebook message or video, or a prayer made a difference in the final days of his life,” his family wrote Nov. 20 on a Facebook page managed by his aunt, Sonya Artinyan.”You brought Jacob joy, and you brought us all optimism for the future. Thank you for taking the time, and taking an interest in our sweet boy’s journey.” On his GoFundMe page, Jacob’s parents wrote that he was admitted Oct. 11 to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Maine, “for the last time.” His family’s request resulted in Christmas cards for Jacob being sent to the hospital from all over the world!

The youngster went on to receive thousands of cards and gifts — including many toy penguins, in honor of his favorite animal. Jacob’s mom told Good Housekeeping that he made his life’s motto “live like a penguin” because for Jacob that meant “be friendly, stand by each other, go the extra mile, jump into life and be cool.” Jacob and his family opened cards while celebrating an early Thanksgiving two weeks ago, and his parents made sure to post about it on social media. Loved ones also decorated his hospital room with a Christmas tree and organized a special visit from Santa Claus one week before his death.









Jacob also got to meet a penguin IRL when members of the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut brought two to the hospital in Maine just for him, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. On top of that, the University of Maine men’s hockey team and a host of law enforcement officers came to see him too. Jacob’s parents hope their son will help bring more awareness to neuroblastoma, which most frequently affects children five years old and younger, including 800 new children every year in the U.S.

Our hearts go out to Jacob’s family and friends during this difficult time. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences below.