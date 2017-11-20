Lais Ribeiro Models $2 Million Fantasy Bra To Perfection At 2017 VS Fashion Show

It’s the most talked-about look of the show: The Fantasy Bra! Lais Ribeiro wore it and looked STUNNING. Get the details on the amazing creation and see Lais wearing it below!

Lais Ribeiro was the Victoria’s Secret angel who had the honor of wearing the 2017 Fantasy Bra! This year, it’s worth $2 million and has diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz set in gold! WOW! Victoria’s Secret explained the bra in a press release: “Valued at $2 million, the 2017 Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra was designed exclusively for Victoria’s Secret by world-renowned jeweler Mouawad. Handset with diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz in 18 karat gold, the jewels are set into a Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Demi bra. Glamorous and glittering and weighing more than 600 carats, the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra took almost 350 hours to create and is embellished with nearly 6,000 precious gemstones.”

Lais looked simply stunning, GLOWING, in the bra when she hit the runway. Along with the bra, she wore silver wings, and caged, thigh-high boots. She also had a crown on the top of her head. It was a sight to see, for sure! In addition to the Fantasy Bra, Lais wore a very tribal-inspired look, covering her maroon bra and panty set.

The show was taped in Shanghai, China on Nov. 20 and will air on CBS on November 28! Last year, Jasmine Tookes wore the $3 million Fantasy Bra, and Lily Aldridge wore it in 2015! Lais worked out hard to be able to showcase the bra in her best possible body. She did dance classes at 305 Fitness in New York leading up to the show. Follow three toning moves loved by Lais right here!

