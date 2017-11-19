‘Xscape: Still Kickin It’: Tiny Reveals How Xscape Helped Her Cope With T.I. Divorce

Part three of ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It’ answered a lot of questions about Tiny and T.I.’s on and off relationship! She evened revealed how Xscape and someone else are helping her move on!

Part three of Xscape‘s four-part Bravo special, Still Kickin It, begins with the group — Tamika, LaTocha, Kandi and Tiny — getting ready for the BET Awards; their first stage performance since reuniting. However, they can’t concentrate on the task at hand, when they have other drama stirring up. The group explains that there is an unauthorized movie being made about the group’s story throughout the years. And, to make matters worse, they heard that Jermaine Dupri — who founded the group in the 1990s’ and therefore owns the right to their music — has given that film the green light to use their music. So, needless to say, they’re not happy. However, LaTocha is torn because she feels a sense of loyalty to Jermaine because he put them together and basically brought them back together; the girls initially reunited because they heard other people were trying to tell their story. But, Kandi plans to confront him face-to-face. Kandi explained to her husband that Jermaine never seemed like he cared for them.

Meanwhile at Tiny’s house, she shockingly brings up her “divorce” with T.I, although the pair seem to be back on. She told her daughter, Zonnique, that she and T.I.’s newest daughter, baby Heiress has been her savior. “This is the best thing that’s ever happened… she’s a lifesaver since I’m going through this divorce,” Tiny told Z, while looking at Heiress. “I don’t even care, as long as I got this,” she continues. Tiny then explains how she has to “get back to the old me,” and start singing again; “the person I was when I was being creative, you know, not just creating babies.”

Tiny goes further: “I need Xscape right now, for me. I need not to be somebody’s ex wife, not to be going through a divorce, and be up on that stage doing this for me.” Later in the episode, Tiny opens up about Tip, saying they’re still sexually active because they’re married; however, “it doesn’t mean that we’re necessarily back on track.” She became vulnerable when on her own way to the BET Awards because the other girls had their husbands.

Finally it’s time for the group to confront Jermaine, and the meeting is the last place Kandi wants to be. “If he has something to do with a movie that’s stealing our legacy, then I don’t want to hear what he has to say,” she said before walking into his studios.

The meeting immediately started off on a hostile foot. Tiny begins with telling Jermaine that whenever he does interviews, he never mentions them. “It was almost like we never f–king existed,” she says. And, he explains that he never brings them up because the interview always shifts to, “Why did the girls break up in the first place.” He admits that he doesn’t even know why the girls broke up in the first place.

Then, all of the women explain in the confessional, more reasons why they split. Tiny says something just changed; Tamika admits they outgrew each other; LaTocha reveals that they split because there was no communication, but there was cattiness; Kandi says they split up because LaTocha wanted to go solo and Tiny agrees.

Kandi reveals that LaTocha sat them down one day and said for everyone to go do their own thing and she was going solo because it was all about her. “What do you think is going to happen after someone says that,” Kandi proclaims, adding, “Isn’t that breakup material?

The entire group remains silent as Kandi hashes things out with Jermaine. The producer claims he gave away the rights to their music to “kick them in the a– to get up and work,” so they would come together and reunite… which was what happened. Dupri claims he knows them so well, that he was sure “his” plan would work. And, that’s when Kandi became even more angry.

In the confessional, she calls bs on him, saying, “You didn’t know what. You’re just trying to take credit for this reunion. Stop it! OK!” Dupri then says, “What ya’ll are doing now, is what I knew was going to happen anyway.” The entire group becomes shocked to hear him actually mutter those words. Kandi then flips him off!

Jermaine admits that he looked at his actions as “saving their legacy.” The girls continue to explain that they want to tell their own story. After a very convincing argument from Kandi, Jermaine says she has valid points and agree to release the rights for their own movie before he gives them to anyone else.

Now, it’s time for the BET Awards! However, the girls went at it when they couldn’t the their choreography down. So, they decide to let their voices do the dancing; they dropped the dancers/moves. Despite their issues and tumultuous preparation for the performance, the group killed it! They nailed their performance and things ended on a positive note!

