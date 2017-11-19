Victoria Secret Show Reportedly In Chaos After Gigi Hadid & Katy Perry Are ‘Banned’

With both Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry reportedly ‘banned’ from China, it seems the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is falling apart! Plus, the VS staff reportedly thinks the government is ‘spying’ on them.

Someone cue Rockwell’s biggest hit, because supposedly the cast and crew of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show think that “Somebody’s Watching Me.” Following Katy Perry and Gigi Hadid’s exit of the show, reportedly due to visa issues, things are just getting worse for the Victoria’s Secret gang, who now think that the Chinese government is reading their communications. “They want to discuss what’s going on as far as replacements for those denied visas and alternative arrangements,” a source told Page Six, “but they have to be tight-lipped because it seems that the government is watching their e-mails.”

TV and media-industry insiders, who desperately want to figure out what the hell is going on, are getting “frustrated” messages from their colleagues in China, according to Page Six. However, with the government reportedly looking over their shoulders, these workers will have to hold their tongues until they get out of China. On top of that, Page Six reports that many fashion bloggers have been denied visas, and thus can’t cover the event in person. The producers in charge of coordinating coverage are, according to Page Six, “on the verge of nervous breakdowns.”

China’s banhanner also seemingly struck down Katy, 33, and Gigi, 22. Katy, who was rumored to make a surprise performance at the show, was reportedly denied a Visa after Chinese officials discovered she performed in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, in a dress covered in sunflowers. Sunflowers, as it turns out, have been adopted as a symbol by anti-China protesters. Perform in a dress covered in anti-China flowers? No visa for you, Katy!

I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 16, 2017

Now, when Gigi announced she was pulling out of the VS Fashion Show (despite confirming in August that returning to the event was “a dream come true”) she didn’t say anything about visas, but sources told Page Six she was among the group of models denied entry into China over offensive social media posts. Gigi, as fans may remember, appeared in a February Instagram video where she held up a biscuit shaped like the Buddha and seemingly squinted her eyes in an apparent racist gesture. Though Gigi apologized, it seems that wasn’t good enough.

Well, as the saying goes, “The show must go on.” Harry Styles, Leslie Odom Jr. and Jane Zhang are set to perform at the show – that is, unless something else goes wrong.

