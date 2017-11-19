Tyga Gets Cozy With Justin Bieber’s Ex After Celebrating 28th Birthday With Lingerie-Clad Babes

Tyga celebrated his 28th birthday in Dubai with a lavish party surrounded by sexy dancers and a soccer date with Justin Bieber’s ex Barbara Palvin. Is he proving he’s so over Kylie Jenner?! Find out more here!

Tyga, who turned 28 on Nov. 19, celebrated his birthday by enjoying a soccer date with model Barbara Palvin, 24, who once dated Justin Bieber, 23, and an extravagant fun-filled party in Dubai with many scantily-clad dancers! SEE THE PICS OF TYGA AND BARBARA HERE! The rapper performed at the hot club BASS in front of 1,000 people on Nov. 18 before he went over to the VIP area to get the party started, according to DailyMail. There were about 40 women who happily joined him in the area along with at least 20 bottles of Ace and Spades champagne for everyone to drink. He also had an amazing over-the-top cake that was shaped to look like a Bugatti. What a life! See more of Tyga’s best photos here!

Tyga seems to be having the time of his life and doesn’t appear to be letting the reports that his ex Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with Travis Scott‘s baby, bother him in any way. The rapper’s new song, “Nigga Wit Money,” made headlines when it was rumored to be about Kylie and how he doesn’t need her in his life anymore. Despite the drama surrounding the former couple, Tyga has been busy on his own while promoting his music and helping to raise his son with Blac Chyna, King Cairo, 5.

In addition to music and family, Tyga released a new fashion line called Tears Of Joy and promoted it at his most recent show. No matter what the talented star is doing, he sure knows how to do it in style and party in the biggest way possible. Props to him!

