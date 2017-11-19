Tracee Ellis Ross Jokes She Tried To Start Beef With Selena Gomez At AMAs: ‘Bitch You’re Beautiful’

Do we have a new celeb feud on our hands? AMAs host Tracee Ellis Ross tried to start ish with Selena Gomez onstage, and she wasn’t even trying to be subtle about it! Damn!

Settle down, kids. She was totally joking! Tracee Ellis Ross started the 2017 American Music Awards with a bang on November 19, talking about all the ways she was “unqualified” to host in the show opener. “I don’t have an album, I don’t have a cool stage name. I don’t even have beef with anyone,” the Blackish said, pretending to tear up. I tried to tweet Selena Gomez before the show, and I’m like “Hey Bitch!…you’re beautiful.” So good!

Does anyone do awards shows better than Tracee? Tonight’s a HUGE night for Tracee, and not just because she’s already crushing it as the American Music Awards host. The awards show is honoring her legendary mother, Diana Ross, with a lifetime achievement award! What an honor, and how cool, for Tracee to emcee the event that celebrates her own mother, who she sees as an “international treasure.” “I think it’s a really extraordinary thing to honor somebody who’s had such an everlasting career, whose music has touched lives in such a poignant and special way,” Tracee told Celebrity Insider. “Music reaches into your heart, and my mom’s voice has been a part of people’s lives for a long time.”

