Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In Wild Metallic Orange Ensemble While Hosting 2017 AMAs

As host of the 2017 AMAs, Tracee Ellis Ross brought the drama! Opening the show in a whimsical shiny gown, the comedian started the evening on a stylish note, and we are SO here for it!

What a stunner! Tracee Ellis Ross, 45, hit the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19 looking like a beautifully wrapped present — and we mean that in the best way! The actress, who’s hosting the Los Angeles event, opened the show in a metallic number that completely wowed. She seemed to give off major Marie Antoinette vibes too, and we love how her gown was essentially a work of art — talk about starting the night on a high note! After this statement ensemble, we can’t wait to see what other looks Tracee has up her sleeve tonight. Click here to see pics of the hottest guys on the AMAs red carpet.

Tracee’s outfit was dramatic and demanded attention, which we think is the perfect kind of look when opening a major award show. Her dress was a cross between a burnt orange color and bronze, and it totally complimented her skin tone and makeup. It had three large ruffles on it as well, and the back came up nearly as high as her head! At the same time however, it did not overwhelm her frame. SO brilliant!

Tracee not only looked amazing during her opening act, she also was downright hilarious! She even joked about starting “beef” with Selena Gomez just to increase her star power lol! But while the audience seem super into her monologue, her mom, Diana Ross, 73, was LOVING her daughter’s performance from the audience. At one point, Diana even stood up and was cheering her daughter on. How sweet is that?

