TX Cheerleader, 18, Tragically Dies After Brutal Car Crash Caused By Driver, 31, Using Breathalyzer

The young life of an Arlington teen has been tragically cut short. Alexis Butler, 18, died due injuries from a car crash, struck by a driver who took his eyes off the road to use a court-ordered breathalyzer.

Alexis Butler, 18, was innocently backing her Toyota Camry out of a driveway last week when a 31-year-old truck driver plowed into the passenger side of her car, according to NBC 5. The driver, who remains unnamed at this time, said he took his eyes off the road for three or four seconds while breathing into a court-ordered ignition device (aka a breathalyzer.) It only took those few seconds to end Alexis’s life. She was rushed to a local hospital following the wreck, but she died on Nov. 17.

The police indicated that, in their investigation, there were no tire marks indicating the truck driver tried to stop before the collision. The authorities also say that the truck driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, but they may seek other possible charges in this case, per the New York Post.

“Number one thing we’ll look at is tracking down the original court order to read exactly what it said,” Lt. Chris Cook, with the Arlington Police Department, told NBC 5. “And more importantly for us, as a police department, is to determine what the manufacturer recommendation is as far as the guidelines in how to operate this type of equipment. It’s very concerning to us, as a police department, that an individual may be operating some type of ignition equipment while they’re in a moving vehicle.”

Meanwhile the death of the Arlington cheerleader leaves a huge hole in the heart of everyone who ever knew her. “She was larger than life,” her family said to NBC 5 in a statement. “Everyone loved Lexxy – Her laugh, her smile, her bubbly personality. She touched so many people’s lives in just her short 18 years, more than most will touch in a lifetime. Her legacy will continue to live on through her final selfless act of organ and tissue donation, which she elected. She will continue to touch lives even in death. We know we’ll see Lexxy again in Heaven and she’ll be an angel watching over us.”

Our thoughts are with Alexis’s family during their time of loss.