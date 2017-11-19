Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Committed To Making Relationship Work During Tour — ‘They’re In Love’

Taylor Swift is on top of the world with her new album ‘Reputation’ and an amazing relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Find out how the close couple plans to keep things strong when she goes on tour next year!

Taylor Swift, 27, is gearing up for a world tour in support of her extremely successful album, Reputation and many are wondering if it will leave time for her to continue her current romance with actor Joe Alwyn, 26. “When Taylor tours internationally next year, they will figure it out,” a source told People Magazine. “This is not anything they are stressing about. Their relationship is amazing because they are both committed to making it work. It’s just a very normal and respectful relationship, built on give-and-take. Joe is a gentleman and just a great guy to date.” Aw! It seems the lovebirds have already had to deal with scheduling conflicts in the past when Joe went through a busy time on location with his acting. “When Joe is filming, Taylor flies to see him as much as she can – most recently in Atlanta,” the source continued. See more pics of Taylor’s British beau here!

Taylor and Joe have been spotted together since May and are definitely keeping things low key compared to Taylor’s past romantic relationships. Every time they step out together they are usually hiding their faces and have rarely been seen in public since news broke of their romance. Although the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has yet to comment on Joe publicly, from the tracks on her new album, she seems to be very much in love!

Taylor released Reputation on Nov. 10 and it has already sold over a million copies making it possibly the bestselling album of 2017. She’s been having a good time promoting her new music with performances on Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

