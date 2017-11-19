‘SNL’: Weekend Update Slams Trump’s Tax Plan — Why Do People Keep Getting Catfished By GOP?

Michael Che just blasted Donald Trump and the Republican’s tax plan and it was incredible! Here’s the details on this amazing ‘Saturday Night Live’ moment!

The brilliant minds behind Saturday Night Live just took aim at the Republican tax plan in the hilarious latest installment of Weekend Update! Michael Che, 34, offered this blistering commentary on the polarizing piece of legislation while also taking a swipe at his co-anchor Colin Jost, 35: “Republicans claim the tax bill cuts taxes for everyone from billionaires all the way down to regular old millionaires, like Colin! The bill relies heavily on trickle-down economics but don’t worry, it’s only called a ‘trickle’ you’re actually getting hosed! Why do poor people keep getting catfished into voting Republican!? It’s like watching Forrest Gump keep getting ditched by Jenny over and over and over again.” Wow! Later on, Jeff Sessions (Kate McKinnon) dropped by to add even more hilarity to the occasion! Check out more photos from Season 43 of the hit show right here!

Michael Che, 34, and Colin Jost‘s, 35, irreverent brand of comedy has been the perfect antidote to weeks upon weeks of shocking and disturbing headlines in 2017. They responded masterfully to everything from Donald Trump‘s, 71, handling of the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, to the shootings in Sutherland Springs and Las Vegas. And they didn’t hesitate to make hay out of the allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault leveled at Roy Moore, 70. On Nov. 11, Michael slammed Alabama officials for using scripture to explain away the Republican senate hopeful’s alleged sexual assault of a minor. “Alabama state auditor Jim Ziegler defended Roy Moore using Mary and Joseph as examples, saying ‘Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.’” he quoted, then added: “So I guess R. Kelly was just trying to make it rain for 40 days and 40 nights.”

But Weekend Update isn’t the only SNL bit that has dared to try and poke fun at the rampant sexual assault allegations plaguing politics, entertainment and media companies of late. Host Tiffany Haddish, age, used her opening monologue on Nov. 11 to offer some obvious yet amazing advice for sexual predators everywhere. “Look fellas, I got a tip for ya’ll,” she said. “Let’s call it Tiffany’s tip. It’s a tip tip. Listen fellas, if you got your thing thing out and she got all her clothes on, you’re wrong!”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of that joke? Loved it or loathed it? Let us know below!